Globe Life (GL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GL opened at $104.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $996,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,844.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,558. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

