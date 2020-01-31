GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Financial Comparison

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN STORE NORD A/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 KUMBA IRON OR/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN STORE NORD A/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN STORE NORD A/ADR $1.68 billion 3.97 $196.57 million $4.34 35.08 KUMBA IRON OR/S $3.47 billion 2.43 $729.78 million N/A N/A

KUMBA IRON OR/S has higher revenue and earnings than GN STORE NORD A/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares GN STORE NORD A/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN STORE NORD A/ADR 11.16% 28.13% 9.62% KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

GN STORE NORD A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. GN STORE NORD A/ADR pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It also provides FalCom, an intelligent communication solution for defense and security forces. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, and Blueparrott brand names. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.