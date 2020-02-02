Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297.50 ($30.22).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total transaction of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

GOG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,048 ($26.94). 73,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,764 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,101.56. The stock has a market cap of $884.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

