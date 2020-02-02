Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives GBX 119.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 93.70 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.09. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of $392.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

