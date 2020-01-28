Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $87.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Godaddy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,973. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

