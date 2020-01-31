Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

