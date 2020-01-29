Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.69

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

