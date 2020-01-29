Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $550.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

