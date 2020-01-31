Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.01. Gold Fields shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 130,963 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of -1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182,332 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $37,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,797,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

