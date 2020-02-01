Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gold Resource by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gold Resource by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gold Resource by 6,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

