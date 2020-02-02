Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) traded up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 17,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 36,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

