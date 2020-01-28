Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 857,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

