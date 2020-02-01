Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $4.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSS shares. Clarus Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.96. 24,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,325. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

