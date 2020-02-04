February 4, 2020
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1437 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

