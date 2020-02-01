Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

GSBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 94,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,755. The stock has a market cap of $849.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

