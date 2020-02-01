Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €284.05 ($330.29).

ADS stock traded down €7.10 ($8.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €285.80 ($332.33). 864,471 shares of the stock traded hands. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €298.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €280.47.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

