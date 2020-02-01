Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.20 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

