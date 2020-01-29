Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €49.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.82 ($54.44).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio