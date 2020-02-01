Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.28 on Wednesday, reaching $237.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?