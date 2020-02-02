Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $310.00 at DA Davidson

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Shares of GS opened at $237.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 19,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 745.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

