Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

IMO opened at C$32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.06.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

