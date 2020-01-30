Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.50 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Balance Sheet