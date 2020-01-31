Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) to “Conviction-Buy”

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

