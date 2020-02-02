Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,227.06

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,227.06 and traded as high as $1,425.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,410.00, with a volume of 9,541 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,405.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,228.61. The company has a market cap of $353.05 million and a P/E ratio of 94.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.30. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.80%.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

