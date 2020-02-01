GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Down 6.7%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16, approximately 6,276,222 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,061,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

The stock has a market cap of $617.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GoPro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GoPro by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GoPro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GoPro by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

