Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

TJX opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

