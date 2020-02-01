GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 32500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.

