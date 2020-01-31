GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About GPM Metals (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

