Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Sells $2,931,120.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,931,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after buying an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

