Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,730,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,779,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 1,358,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,371. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

