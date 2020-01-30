Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 168829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after buying an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $7,730,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco Company Profile (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: Roth IRA