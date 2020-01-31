Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $54.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

