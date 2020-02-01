Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.10

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

About Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

