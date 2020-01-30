Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Graham updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,382. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.79. Graham has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

