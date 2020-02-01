Graham (NYSE:GHM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE GHM opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.79. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

