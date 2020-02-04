Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHM. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of GHM opened at $17.86 on Friday. Graham has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

