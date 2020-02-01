Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $63,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,561,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $38,124.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,880.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,867,600 shares of company stock worth $3,265,652 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 351,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 73,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,845. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

