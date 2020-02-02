Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 149,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 470,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

