Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOPE. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 578.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income