Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Down 8.1%

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.36 and last traded at $84.07, approximately 4,189,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 712,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

