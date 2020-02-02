Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) Shares Down 2.1%

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 414,061 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.24.

Grange Resources Company Profile (ASX:GRR)

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

