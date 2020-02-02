Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CFO Marcin Urbaszek Sells 2,334 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

