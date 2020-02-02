Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart Sells 5,443 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,536 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

