Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) General Counsel Michael J. Karber Sells 901 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) General Counsel Michael J. Karber sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $16,614.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

