Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

Graphene 3D Lab Company Profile (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

