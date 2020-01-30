Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,089,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 756% from the average session volume of 127,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

Graphene 3D Lab Company Profile (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

