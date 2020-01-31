Graphex Mining (ASX:GPX) Trading Down 6.7%

Graphex Mining Ltd (ASX:GPX) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 429,482 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 140,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of $13.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,856.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.19.

About Graphex Mining (ASX:GPX)

Graphex Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources. It focuses on the development of Chilalo Graphite project located in south-east Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

