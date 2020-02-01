Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

