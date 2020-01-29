Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 197,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,480. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

