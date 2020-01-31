GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Down 3.1%

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

